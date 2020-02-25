SYRACUSE - Granby political couple Cheryl and Leslie Holmes, charged with multiple election fraud crimes, pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday, Feb. 24 and are expected to receive sentences of one and three years probation respectively as part of a state-offered plea deal.
Onondaga County Court Judge Stephen Dougherty set sentencing for April 23, 1:30 p.m.
Originally charged with a combined 19-count assortment of felonies and misdemeanors, both defendants pleaded guilty to just one misdemeanor count apiece, and all other charges were dropped.
As a condition of her one-year probation, Cheryl Holmes, 71, is required to resign her seat on the Granby Town Council by March 2. She must also resign her position with the Town of Granby Republican Committee, pay a $500 fine, perform 100 hours of community service, and cease involvement in any political activity other than registering and voting, all during the term of her probation.
As a condition of his three-year probation, Leslie Holmes, 76, is required to resign his position on the Town of Granby Republican Committee, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 100 hours of community service, and cease involvement in any political activity other than registering and voting, all during the term of his probation.
Cheryl Holmes pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in relation to election petitions, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was originally charged with three misdemeanors and one E felony.
Leslie Holmes pleaded guilty to one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree, a reduction to an A misdemeanor from the original E felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. He was also originally charged with seven counts of the class D felony “criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.”
Judge Dougherty ordered pre-sentence investigations by the Oswego County Probation Dept. of both defendants.
He warned each to cooperate with the investigation, stay out of trouble, and return to court for sentencing. He admonished Cheryl Holmes, “You do all of those things, you’ll get the benefit of the agreement that’s been put on the record. If you screw up any one of those things, it could be a jail sentence.”
One person who is not satisfied with the Holmes plea deal is the 97-year-old former Granby Town Councilwoman, Rose Anthony, who persevered for 15 months, searching to no avail for help from numerous elected county officials and the county Board of Elections, before, upon the recommendation of the newly-elected Oswego County Sheriff, Don Hilton, requesting NY State Attorney General Letitia James investigate the fraudulent designating petitions for Cheryl Holmes 2018 re-election campaign.
Cheryl Holmes had submitted 129 signatures on eight pages of designating petitions to the Oswego County Board of Elections. Rose Anthony claimed the petitions included multiple duplicate signatures, 14 or so signatures of people who definitely didn’t live in Granby, and the signatures of a number of dead people.
“If you count every legal signature on the whole petition,” Rose Anthony said shortly after Cheryl and Leslie Holmes were arrested by state police Dec. 20, “she has 41 legal signatures. She needed 97.”
This afternoon, Anthony expressed her disappointment in Monday’s plea deal agreement.
“I was hoping for more,” she said. “I think they should have gave her a longer term of being out of politics. I don’t think she should be in politics, and I hope they stay out now, because they’re not honest people.
“They’re lucky,” she said. “They got off easy.”
