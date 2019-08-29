Chicken and biscuit dinner

PALERMO - It is once again time for the Palermo United Methodist Church fall chicken and biscuit dinners. The first dinner will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, in the church dining room. For one low price, a family-style, all-you-can-eat dinner will include chicken and gravy, biscuits, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetable, dessert and beverage.
Adult dinners are $8.50, children age six through 12 are $5.50, and children age five and under are free. Take out dinners are available for the same price and can be reserved by calling 315-598-4888.
The church is located on County Route 35 just off of State Route 3 in Palermo, just north of Palermo Center.
The facility is handicapped accessible by level.
