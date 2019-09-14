PHOENIX - The Phoenix First United Methodist Church will host a chicken and biscuit dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the church dining room. The church is located at 49 Jefferson St. in the village of Phoenix and is handicapped accessible.
Dinner includes chicken and biscuits, sides, homemade dessert and beverage. Take outs are available. Prices for adults are $8, seniors $7, children (ages 6-12) $5 and a family rate of $20 (two adults plus two children).
For information call the church office at 315-695-4746.
