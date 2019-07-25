PULASKI - The Pulaski Historical Society is host a chicken barbecue on Sunday, July 28 at the historical society lawn/Carriage House, 3428 Maple Avenue in Pulaski.
Chicken halves are $7 and chicken dinners are $10. Serving is from 11 a.m. until the chickens are gone.
Proceeds will go toward much needed extensive renovations to the military and children’s rooms in the museum.
