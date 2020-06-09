PALERMO - The Palermo United Methodist Church at 11 County Route 35 in Palermo will hold a chicken barbecue from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.
Dinners are $10 and include half a barbecue chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans and a dinner roll. Half chickens can be purchased separate for $6.50.
This will be served by drive through pick up only from either parking lot. Remain in car as driving through.
