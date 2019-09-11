OSWEGO - Journey Of Faith United Methodist Church will host a chicken barbecue from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Lighthouse Lanes 295 E. Albany St., Oswego
The menu includes half a chicken, roll, salt potatoes and baked beans.
The barbecue is take out only and costs $10. They will also have a bake sail.
Any questions call Peggy Place at 315-343-9531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.