Children’s Board of Oswego holds hanging flowers baskets fundraiser

OSWEGO - The Children’s Board of Oswego’s hanging flower baskets fundraiser is on its way. Multiple varieties of flower baskets are available to order for Mother’s Day. People can choose from various plants such as; New Guinea Impatiens, Superbells, Boston fern, Supertunia, Calliope Geraniums, Zebra Plant and Fuchsia. All baskets are 10” white baskets. Plants will be a minimum of 20” to 24” across.
All hanging baskets are $20 each. Orders and money are due by April 18. Orders will be available on May 5. Just in time for Mother’s Day on May 14.
