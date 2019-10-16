FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc.’s third annual Chili Chase 5K fundraiser which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19 has been postponed until the end of March.
For more information contact Rebekkah Frisch at 315-598-3108 or via email at rfrisch@oswegoind.org.
