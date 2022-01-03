FULTON - Members and friends of The Reformed Presbyterian Church in Fulton went caroling in downtown Fulton recently. They sang the Gospel in the carols for neighbors at Towpath Towers and then serenaded the patrons of local businesses near their building at 207 S. First St. (across from Post Office). Join them on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for worship and a fellowship lunch and on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. for a fellowship supper and Bible study. Contact Kit Swartz at (517) 630-6325 or kitswartz gmail.com for more information and requests for prayer and Biblical counsel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.