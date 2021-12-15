Christmas Eve service in Pennellville

PENNELLVILLE - There will be a Christmas Eve service at the Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 County Route 54 in Pennellville at 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. All are welcome to join the candlelight service of lessons and carols.

Masks will be required. There will also be a sign-in at the door. The audience will remain seated during the entire service, and air filters will be used in the sanctuary.

