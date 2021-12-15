Christmas Eve service in Pennellville

PENNELLVILLE - There will be a Christmas Eve service at the Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 County Route 54 in Pennellville at 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. All are welcome to join the candlelight service of lessons and carols.
Masks will be required. There will also be a sign-in at the door. The audience will remain seated during the entire service, and air filters will be used in the sanctuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.