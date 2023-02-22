Church begins monthly Read and Feed Book Club

FULTON - The First United Methodist Church of Fulton welcomes all to the first meeting of a new monthly book club. The Read and Feed Book Club will be held the first Thursday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. on March 2. The book for March will be Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy by Christian recording artist Mandisa. Read the book by March 2 and bring comments for discussion.

Grammy award-winning music artist Mandisa tells an inspiring story of peaks and valleys, trials and joys, wins and losses. Through her gripping narrative, she shows that the choice to trust God can not only overcome the need to understand why bad things happen, but can help people to embrace a life of joy and freedom. For further information, visit http://mandisaofficial.com/home/.

