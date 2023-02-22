Church begins monthly Read and Feed Book Club

FULTON - The First United Methodist Church of Fulton welcomes all to the first meeting of a new monthly book club. The Read and Feed Book Club will be held the first Thursday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. on March 2. The book for March will be Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy by Christian recording artist Mandisa. Read the book by March 2 and bring comments for discussion.
Grammy award-winning music artist Mandisa tells an inspiring story of peaks and valleys, trials and joys, wins and losses. Through her gripping narrative, she shows that the choice to trust God can not only overcome the need to understand why bad things happen, but can help people to embrace a life of joy and freedom. For further information, visit http://mandisaofficial.com/home/.
Participates may bring snacks to share. Coffee, tea, and water will be available. At each meeting, members may bring a donation for a non-profit. The first meeting will be a collection of non-perishable items for the church food pantry.
After the book discussion, there will be a vote for the next non-profit to “feed” and the next book. Bring ideas of a Christian book, so the group may discuss for the April 6 meeting.
The First United Methodist Church of Fulton is located at 1408 State Route 176, just across from the junior high school. The book club will be held downstairs in the Friendship Room. Park (behind church) and enter through the main glass doors. For more information, visit http://www.fultonfirst.org/ or email kdemott@oswego.edu.
Everyone is welcome to attend in person worship at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday with children’s church at 10:15 a.m. Nursery care is available. The church is handicap accessible. The live web service is available on the church Facebook page.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.