Church continues monthly read and feed book club

FULTON - The First United Methodist Church of Fulton welcomes all to the meeting of a new monthly book club. The Read and Feed Book Club will be held the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The book for April 6 will be No Greater Love by Mother Teresa. Read the book before the meeting and bring comments for discussion.

One of the world’s most recognized and loved spiritual leaders, Mother Teresa has inspired millions with her extraordinary example of compassionate and selfless work for the poor, the ill, and the outcast.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.