Church continues monthly read and feed book club

FULTON - The First United Methodist Church of Fulton welcomes all to the meeting of a new monthly book club. The Read and Feed Book Club will be held the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The book for April 6 will be No Greater Love by Mother Teresa. Read the book before the meeting and bring comments for discussion.
One of the world’s most recognized and loved spiritual leaders, Mother Teresa has inspired millions with her extraordinary example of compassionate and selfless work for the poor, the ill, and the outcast.
Considered by many to be a saint, she was a steadfast voice of love and faith, providing immeasurable kindness and guidance to the world’s downtrodden.
No Greater Love is the essential wisdom of Mother Teresa — the most accessible and inspirational collection of her teachings ever published. This definitive volume features Mother Teresa on love, prayer, giving, service, poverty, forgiveness, Jesus and more. It ends with a biography and a revealing conversation with Mother Teresa about the specific challenges and joys present in her work with the poor and the dying.
Participates may bring snacks to share. At each meeting, members may bring a donation for a non-profit. This meeting will be a collection of non-perishable items for the church food pantry.
After the book discussion, there will be a vote for the next non-profit to “feed” and the next book. Bring ideas of a Christian book, so the group may discuss for the May 4 meeting.
The First United Methodist Church of Fulton is located at 1408 State Route 176, just across from the junior high school. The book club will be held downstairs in the Friendship Room. Park (behind church) and enter through the main glass doors. For more information, visit http://www.fultonfirst.org/ or email kdemott@oswego.edu.
Everyone is welcome to attend in person worship on Sunday starting at 9:45 a.m. with children’s church at 10:15 a.m. Nursery care is available. The church is handicap accessible. The live web service is available on the church Facebook page.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.