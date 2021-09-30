Church holds garage sale fundraiser

SANDY CREEK - From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 the Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church will hold a garage sale at the new church/community center location, 6224 Route 11. Sandy Creek. The sale will be inside the back building. Avon products, furniture, clothes, and much more.
This is a fundraiser to support renovations of the new church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.