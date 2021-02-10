OSWEGO — The Roman Catholic Parish for the city of Oswego, Christ the Good Shepherd will hold numerous services on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Ashes will be distributed a follows:
7 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd (134 E. Fifth St.) — reading of the word and ashes.
8 a.m. Mass at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Peter’s (83 E. Albany St.)
10 a.m. Mass at Christ the Good Shepherd (134 E. Fifth St.)
12:10 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd (134 E. Fifth St.) — reading of the word and ashes
4:30 p.m. Mass at Christ the Good Shepherd (134 E. Fifth St.)
6:30 p.m. Mass at the Newman Center (36 New St.)
There is no need to pre-register, people may sign in when they arrive at church. For further information, call 315-343-2333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.