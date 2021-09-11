Cider Run makes return to Mexico Sept. 19.

MEXICO - Mexico’s Annual 5K Cider Run and Kids Fun Run will take place Sunday, Sept. 19.
The 5K race, timed by Auyer Race Timing, begins at 9 a.m. on the Mexico High School track. The Fun Run, one lap around the track, begins at 8:30 a.m.
This year, the event is organized by the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by local businesses.
The course remains the same as 2019, the last time the race was held, with start and finish on the track, winding through village streets and culminating with refreshments and awards in the concession area outside the track.
Parking is available at the nearby elementary school lots.
Runners should note the event is on Sunday this year (not Saturday). Advance registration is available for $30 at RaceRoster.com through Sept. 10; the fee is $35 from Sept. 11-17.
