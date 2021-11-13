Circle T drops its lawsuit against the town of New Haven

NEW HAVEN – Circle T Enterprises has withdrawn its lawsuit against the town of New Haven and instead is focusing on its defense in another suit brought against it, the town, the Planning Board, and Jason Simmons by a number of residents of Darrow Rd, the site of the $2 million cement plant fought over for almost a year in meetings of the New Haven Planning Board.
The suit was originally prepared and a preliminary filing made in reaction to the Planning Board’s July decision against Circle T and Jason Simmons, a decision hailed by the residents who claimed the cement plant violated town regulations and would subject them to oppressive noise, traffic, and pollution while at the same time dramatically changing the nature of their rural neighborhood.
One month later, the Planning Board reversed its decision and approved Simmons’ and Circle T’s site plan, thereby allowing the plant to go fully into production.
At that point, New Haven Town Attorney Lesley Schmidt argued the Circle T lawsuit against the town was moot. Circle T had gotten what it wanted and therefore suffered no damage, she claimed.
Attorney for Jason Simmons, Kevin Caraccioli summed up their reasons for filing the suit in the first place in an interview earlier this September.
“We did it (filed the Article 78 lawsuit) as a protective measure because we still think that the Planning Board didn’t follow the proper procedure, particularly the second-to-last meeting,” Caraccioli said. “We just thought that if there’s going to be a lawsuit by any of the neighbors, we wanted to have a lawsuit in as well to kind of level that playing field. There’s a 30-day time clock that expires the end of August.”
But Caraccioli agreed they don’t have to go through with the lawsuit.
“Just yesterday (Sept. 23), Lesley Schmidt (New Haven Town Attorney) filed a response on behalf of the Town of New Haven and actually filed for a motion to dismiss our action, claiming that for all intents and purposes, it’s moot because we got the relief that we were asking for. That’s actually scheduled, at least right now, for the moment, for Oct. 7th to hear those arguments, but we are hoping that maybe we can get that postponed somewhat just to see if anything develops by way of a third-party lawsuit by the neighbors.”
The Oct. 7 hearing was postponed.
“It kind of wastes the court’s time if there’s multiple lawsuits involving the same thing, but they’re filed separately,” Caraccioli said. “The judge has the right to kind of join all of those cases together, and the town’s position is, well, let’s wait the time period to see if it actually happens. It’s not hurting the town any, because the town’s motion to dismiss is saying, ‘Just dismiss the case. We already granted Circle T their permit. So, what’s really there to argue?’ But, we think if somebody else files a lawsuit and challenges the decision of the Board, we have the right to challenge the process that we believe was flawed, even though the result, the final vote, was favorable to Circle T.”
The intention here was to protect their right to file that lawsuit, if it comes to that. They didn’t want their right to do so dismissed.
“We’re not saying we disagree with the outcome,” Caraccioli concluded. “We were appreciative of the town Planning Board in granting us the site plan approval. We’re only saying, ‘Judge, if anybody else calls into question that final decision, we want to have a right to argue about the whole process that led to that decision. If you don’t think that the decision was properly followed, we’d like to have a say in arguing why we think the ultimate decision was acceptable, but the process in getting there had its flaws.’”
Nevertheless, Circle T has now withdrawn that suit, and as the residents of Darrow Rd. have filed against them, Circle T will now concentrate on that instead.
