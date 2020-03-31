MEXICO — The regular April meeting and annual meeting of the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) (formerly known as Oswego County BOCES) will be held on April 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
The board meetings can be accessed via the following link: https://ensemble.cnyric.org/Watch/citiboardmeetings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.