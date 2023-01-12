Citizens urged to create an emergency supplies kit Winter weather emergencies can cause a variety of issues

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office is urging residents to “Resolve to be Ready,” the theme of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) 2023 preparedness campaign.

“Prepare your family by creating an emergency plan and practice it,” says Oswego County Emergency Management Office Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “People should know what to do before, during, and after snowstorms and extreme weather.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.