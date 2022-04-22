City Committee approves new route for trucking windmill blades

OSWEGO – The city’s Physical Services Committee voted at its April 18 meeting to recommend passage by the full Common Council of a new truck route considered to be less impactful on an eastside neighborhood and safer, easier, and faster for drivers of football-field-length flatbeds carrying windmill blades shipped to Oswego’s Port destined for Broome County in southern New York state.
City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli spoke before the committee on the proposed change to the trucking route and recommended its passage as did Committee Chairman Kevin Hill.
The Common Council approved the Port of Oswego’s request to utilize city streets for the trucking of large windmill component parts at a hurriedly-resolved Feb. 14 meeting after quickly working out concerns the city had with the transport. Had the Common Council not approved the Port’s request in time, the contract to handle these large windmill parts may well have gone to Erie, Pennsylvania instead. The Port here has estimated the project’s economic impact on this area as slightly over $2 million.
The Feb. 14 plan had the windmill components being stored at the former FitzGibbons Boiler site and transported from the corner of East Ninth and Mitchell Streets, heading east on Mitchell Street to its intersection with East Seneca Street. The project required at least two curb cuts and road widenings to accommodate some of the parts.
On April 13, the Port’s attorney contacted Caraccioli to inform him that Vestus and Atlas, the logistics company for this project, prefers another route altogether. The newly-proposed route would eliminate the FitzGibbons site as a lay-down yard and will be used to transport the parts from the container vessels docking at the Port, then transported by truck using the private road behind Fort Ontario to the FitzGibbons site, then turning on to Mercer Street until the parts are offloaded at the former Hammermill site. The parts will then be regularly transported from the Hammermill site along Mitchell Street and points east. A temporary road will be built allowing the trucks to join County Route 1 at the eastern end of Mitchell Street in a straight shot rather than via the difficult curve initially planned for the route. That temporary road will be blocked off to regular traffic when not in use by the flatbeds.
In other business, the Administrative Services Committee approved Mayor William Barlow’s request to approve a contract for the design and construction of the proposed Oswego Skatepark.
This $500,000 project is for a new skatepark to be located along the Oswego River on the east side of the river, situated behind the WellNow Urgent Care facility.
Pillar Design Studios will design the skatepark, and Artisan Skateparks will construct the facility. The city will also provide in-kind services to prepare the site, and local vendors will be given the opportunity to bid for services needed for the construction project.
The contract proposed a payment schedule that requires $100,000 upon execution of the contract; $200,000 at the start of the construction; another $100,000 when the project is 50% complete; and the balance due upon completion.
According to Barlow, construction is expected to begin in late August or September and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.