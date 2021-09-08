FULTON - Mayor Michaels announced a fall 2021 “Fulton Forward Beautification Blitz” in collaboration with Carpenters Local 277. The project will help clean up and beautify various areas of the city. In the months of September through November, local members of the union will work throughout the city cleaning up trash in neighborhoods, sprucing up parks, helping local organizations with small projects and volunteering at the Fulton Fall Fest scheduled for Oct. 9.
Mayor Michaels commented, “The carpenters have always been strong partners. When approached on this collaboration we quickly jumped onboard. Any time we have the opportunity to clean and beautify the city while working with the local carpenters it’s a win for all.”
Each year members of the union are required to give back to the community and clock so many volunteer hours. Carpenters Local 277 representative Bob Wilmott said, “The North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters Local 277 members look forward to getting out into our community and partnering with Mayor Deana Michaels and the city of Fulton on their Fulton Forward Initiative.”
The “Fulton Forward” blitz will commence the week of Sept. 6 and include neighborhood cleanups throughout all six wards. Additional weekly focuses for the blitz include painting and weeding all city welcome signs, clearing brush and overgrowth at multiple areas, clean up at various city parks and preparation for the fall fest.
For more information on city of Fulton initiatives, visit www.fultonny.org
