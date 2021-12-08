City of Fulton announces “Dasher Dollar” program

FULTON - The city of Fulton has introduced a new program to support small businesses and inject much needed dollars back into the community during the holidays. “Dasher Dollars’’ is an opportunity for the community to spend $25 in return for $50 in “Dasher Dollars’’ to be spent at participating businesses.
Dollars will be on sale from 2-6 p.m. starting Thursday, Dec. 9 at the City Municipal Building, 141 S. First St. If dollars do not sell out, remaining supply will be sold Friday, Dec. 10 starting at 9 a.m., same location, until sold out.
“It’s our responsibility as city government to provide opportunities for the community to shop local and support our small business community. What better way than to provide a great incentive program like “Dasher Dollars” that is a win-win for all” stated Mayor Deana Michaels.
The Fulton Community Development Agency is the lead agency running the program. “The Fulton CDA is excited to partner with the city of Fulton to bring a program to our community that builds relationships between our small businesses and those living, working and visiting Fulton. The economic benefit of Dasher Dollars to both our residents, those working and shopping here, and our small businesses is something we’re thrilled to be supporting” commented Sarah Farley, of the Fulton CDA.
The program will run through Jan 31, 2022. For questions or to become a participating business contact Fulton CDA, Amanda Rice or Sarah Farley at 315-593-7166.
