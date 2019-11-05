City of Fulton announces first public engagement session for Downtown Revitalization Initiative

FULTON - The City of Fulton announced that the first Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) public input session will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at City Hall community room. Governor Cuomo announced the $10 million DRI award for the city in August in front of more than 200 city residents who welcomed the news. In addition to the funding award, the DRI takes a comprehensive planning approach to transforming Fulton’s downtown. Part of that planning process includes three public input sessions.
Only one community in each of the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development areas will receive the DRI award. Fulton was this year’s Central New York Regional Economic Development Council’s (CNYREDC) pick based on the city’s past investment, future potential, recent or impending job growth, support for local vision and readiness.
In each DRI community, a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders and other stakeholders will oversee the development of a strategic investment plan. Part of the LPC’s role is to gather public input on the overall plan and ensure that projects recommended for funding will have the greatest economic impact and improve the quality of life for the city.
“Public input is critical in this process,” said L. Michael Treadwell who was appointed to serve as the city’s co-chair of the DRI as a member of the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council. “We want the DRI to have as much impact as it can and we need the public to give us their thoughts, input and concerns as the LPC formulates the final plan with the state.”
Treadwell, who also serves as Executive Director of the Operation Oswego County Inc., said the projects put forth in the initial application are part of the mix but that the city is seeking more projects so that the public, the LPC and the state can ultimately select the most viable projects to receive the funding awards.
The LPC will meet monthly until March with consultants and state planners to both review projects and create priorities in addition to taking part in the three public engagement events. All meetings are open to the public. The first LPC meeting was held on Oct. 10.
