City of Fulton reassessment town-hall announced

FULTON - City of Fulton Assessor, Mary Beth Johnson, announces the 2022 City Wide Reassessment. On Wednesday, March 2, a panel of experts from the city, county, New York state, and Maxwell Appraisal Services will provide a comprehensive review of the assessment process. A town-hall meeting is scheduled to take place at the War Memorial at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
After a few years with the equalization rate below 100% a full city wide reassessment was necessary. Market values have changed, by adjusting the assessed value of each property to reflect full market value will ensure that property owners only pay their fair share of taxes.
City wide reassessments ensure that assessments are fair and accurate. During a reassessment, the assessor (or a hired contractor) will review the market values of all of the properties in the community.
Mayor Deana Michaels commented “in 2019 the prior administration hired and paid for a third party contractor to conduct a full municipal reassessment. I paused the process in 2020 during the height of the pandemic however I posted educational videos and information to keep the community informed. The process is now complete and we want to provide every opportunity to educate the community, deliver good information, offer a plan to schedule one on one calls with the contractor and open a grievance period in May.”
Educational information on the process has been included in the water bills and can be found on the city website at www.fultonny.orq
