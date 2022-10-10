City of Oswego announces new contractual agreement with Oswego Fire Union

The city of Oswego and the Oswego Firefighter’s Association Local 126 have reached a new contractual agreement set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Pictured is Mayor William Barlow and members of the Oswego Firefighter’s Association Local 126.

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced the city of Oswego and the Oswego Firefighter’s Association Local 126 have reached a new contractual agreement set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Negotiations between the two parties occurred over the last two months as the existing contract was set to expire at the end of this year. The Oswego Common Council and the fire union both voted and unanimously passed the contract during recent meetings.

The new contract will provide substantial raises for all members of the Oswego Fire Department to make Oswego salaries more comparable to surrounding departments to help with member recruitment and retention efforts. In addition, the fire union offered several concessions to produce savings for the city such as reducing the number of firefighters allowed on vacation at one time, reducing minimum overtime call-in hours, eliminating half time holiday pay, and more.

