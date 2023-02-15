City of Oswego completes $1.4 million water backup generator project

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego has completed the installation of a new back-up generator at the Oswego Water Plant. The over $1.4 million generator project has long been a goal of city government, creating a backup power source for the water plant during a power outage. Until now, the city water plant, responsible for filtering and distributing water to the entire city, only had one power source, leaving it susceptible to power outages and lack of water distribution to the community. The backup generator installation is part of a larger, $6 million investment in the water plant over the past several years, in large part to state grant funding incrementally secured over the last five years.
“The installation of a backup generator at the water plant has long been a personal goal for me, considering during strong wind, snow, or rain conditions, our water plant, located right on the shore of Lake Ontario, was at least at moderate risk of losing power,” said Mayor Barlow. “Now, we can finally rest easy knowing we have a functioning backup generator that will ensure clean drinking water and efficient distribution at all times, regardless of weather conditions.”
