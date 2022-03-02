City of Oswego creates own drug task force to combat increase in illegal drugs

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the creation of the city of Oswego Drug Task Force to combat the increase of heroin, molly, methamphetamine, and other illegal drugs in and around the city of Oswego. First mentioned in the Mayor’s State of the City Address earlier this year, a $250,000 funding allocation to the Oswego Police Department will allow for the creation of the task force, consisting of several current police officers to be assigned specifically to the task force to perform in-depth investigations, increase surveillance operations and other enforcement details.
Previously, the city participated in the Oswego County Drug Task Force, comprised of several different agencies from around the county. Barlow said the City of Oswego Police Department will still work with the county task force, but the city needs more attention, resources, and results in the near term to achieve meaningful results.
“City government will be devoting several Oswego Police officers and investigators, who know our community best, to comprise our own task force to achieve results quickly and to get a real handle on the increase in heroin, molly and other harmful drugs in our community,” said Mayor Barlow. “Creating our own task force to produce real results is a move long over-do, but I believe can be a game changer for the community.”
Phil Cady, Chief of the Oswego Police Department and Director of Homeland Security said, “historically, the drug task force has been understaffed and unable to manage multiple investigations consistently. Creating this new unit, with proper staffing, will allow the department to focus on city investigations and known problems all while still working with our county partners. The allocated funding, provided by Mayor Barlow and the Common Council, will allow the purchase of much needed equipment and cover required staffing needs and I thank the Mayor and Council for their leadership and trust in the department on this issue.”
Earlier this year, Mayor Barlow and Chief Cady announced a complete restructure of the Oswego Police Department through contract negotiations with the Lake City Police Club, allowing for 12-hour shifts, the introduction of the captain rank, and several other changes to produce more officers on shift at one time to conduct additional canvassing efforts, increased special enforcement details, more quality-of-life patrols and extra time to focus on important investigations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.