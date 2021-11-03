City of Oswego free public ice-skating season

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the opening of free, public skating in the city of Oswego at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and released the schedule for open and family skating for the 2021-22 winter season for both city ice rink facilities. In 2018, Mayor Barlow and the Oswego Common Council eliminated entry fees to both ice rinks and have steadily improved hours of operation each season to accommodate more families and expand access to public skating.
“I’m happy to continue expanding the hours of operation for public skating to give more Oswego families the opportunity to get out and be active during the winter months with a fun, free activity,” said Mayor Barlow.
In 2020, the Cullinan Ice Rink remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Barlow said in 2021 and 2022 both rinks will be open and available to the public.
Hours of Operation
James P. Cullinan Rink
Tuesday- 6-7 p.m.
Friday – 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Saturday – 6-8 p.m.
Sunday – 6-10 p.m.
Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink
Saturday – 7:30-10:30 p.m.
The James P. Cullinan Rink is located at 281 W. Fifth St.. The Anthony J. Crisafulli Rink is located at 32 Fort Ontario Road. Attendees must bring their own skates. Ice rentals are also available for parties and private events for $150 an hour. For additional information or questions concerning public skating session, call the Oswego Department of Public Works at 315-342-8167.
