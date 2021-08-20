City of Oswego granted temporary order halting Port’s granary project

OSWEGO – The city and the Port of Oswego agreed Aug. 9 in state Supreme Court to a temporary order of consent halting construction of the Port’s new granary until a judge can rule further on the issue.
The quickly-constructed steel skeleton of the granary’s Dome 4 ignited an instant uproar when it became apparent the building would totally block the view of the Oswego lighthouse from anywhere on East First Street and is larger than what was originally proposed and approved.
After much rather emotional back-and-forth between Oswego Mayor William Barlow and the Port of Oswego Authority’s Executive Director William Scriber, the city requested Supreme Court Judge Gregory Gilbert issue a temporary restraining order on the project. The resulting order became the quintessential distinction without much of a difference as the temporary restraining order became a temporary order of consent, granting the city all it had asked for in its request for a temporary restraining order in the first place.
Oswego City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli explained the distinction.
“It was an order by consent,” he said in a recent interview. “Essentially the parties came to an agreement and approved the terms of an order, and the judge granted the order by consent, as opposed to the parties just saying, ‘Judge, we can’t work this out. You decide.’”
In that case, the judge would have issued a temporary restraining order.
However, Caraccioli said, “the attorneys for the city and the attorneys for the Port got together with Judge Gilbert and discussed the current status of the legal action and the city’s request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting the continued construction of the grain-handling project.
“Ultimately, the judge said, ‘Is there an ability to work this out by mutual consent?’ And ultimately, the decision was made to do just that. The Port agreed to stop any construction on what they continue to refer to as Dome 4, though it looks nothing like a dome.
“The city had raised the concern, ‘Well, how do we know that the rest of the project is being built according to your approved plans?’ and in effect, the Port said, ‘How do you know we aren’t? Is there any proof that we aren’t?’ And I said, ‘Our concern is you built this Dome 4 project beyond what was originally approved, and so, we’re concerned that the rest of the project is being built beyond what was originally approved, so, we need some assurances that you’re building the rest of the project in accordance with what the board of directors approved back in September of 2020.’
“Ultimately, the Port agreed to represent in writing, in the form of this order, that the balance of the project is being constructed in substantial compliance with the approvals granted under the SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) process,” Caraccioli continued. “Certainly there’s a question with respect to what does ‘substantial compliance’ mean, but we are monitoring the project, and we have requested, in the context of this legal action, the construction plans and any change orders and any field change orders from the engineers to ensure that the balance of the project is being built in accordance with the original approvals of September of 2020. All other rights and defenses and claims are preserved for Judge Gilbert to decide in the future, which is likely to occur sometime in the month of September.”
Oswego Mayor William Barlow immediately celebrated the temporary order.
“Today is a big win for the city, business owners and people of Oswego, but it is just the beginning,” Barlow said. “Today’s decision reaffirms our position that the Port did not properly vet this project with the community, they repeatedly and incorrectly state the rules don’t apply to them and their failed, incoherent approach to this project must require another look and take the rest of the community into consideration.”
Barlow added he felt a sense of relief knowing it has been confirmed the Port did not brief city government on the project and the structure that was being built was never revealed to the public until it was too late.
The Port had a rather different response to the temporary order of consent.
“In response to comments made by the mayor of Oswego as a result of yesterday’s stipulated order between the Port and the city,” the Port’s statement began, “we believe it is important to clarify a number of false claims and misstatements regarding the plan for, and construction of, the new warehouse.
“First, to allow an opportunity for further public dialogue, the Port voluntarily paused construction on the warehouse in early July. Construction of the warehouse did not pause, resume, and pause again with this stipulated order as the city has portrayed. The Port agreed to the instant stipulation for the simple fact that the work the stipulation agrees to pause had already been paused – at the Port’s election – since July. The city’s request for injunctive relief was unnecessary. There was nothing to enjoin. Other parts of the construction of the Port’s Central New York Agriculture Export Center have continued and will continue pursuant to the stipulation. Absolutely nothing has changed.
“Second,” the statement went on, “although the city is not an involved agency in the process—nor is it required to be—the Port, as a courtesy, shared the plans for the entire project with the city and the public more than a year before any construction began. The Port held a special meeting with the mayor in the Port’s boardroom and shared our plans for the project.
“Other than revising the structure design from a dome to a rectangle, the location of the warehouse has never changed from the original plan. It is positioned so that it is as far back from the pier as possible, while maintaining critical accessibility by ship. The plan was shared with the New York State Department of Transportation.
“Although we are confident in our ultimate success on the merits, we are willing to continue to consider settlement as any responsible litigant would do. This stipulated order reflects our willingness to continue discussions, while at the same time reserving all our rights and defenses should the lawsuit proceed.”
Barlow was having none of that. In a recent email, he responded to the Port’s statement on the temporary order of consent:
“The Port and the port director Mr. Scriber lost all credibility with the public over a month ago,” Barlow said, “and their latest statement keeps them true to form. Now, they’re caught in their own lie, as evident by the stipulation from our court hearing. The port, finally by their own admission, proposed and briefed the community on one building, and then secretly built an entire different building, much larger and a different shape than the original proposal. The fact is, had they built what they originally proposed, there would be no issue. But they aren’t building the originally proposed building, they’re building something far different, far larger and much more damaging to the community, and they didn’t follow the proper process to build such a structure. Even the Port’s dazed board members were unaware of the constant, secretive changes. The port only agreed to our stipulations because they know they’re caught in a bad spot, backed into a corner with nowhere to go. Our case, as it goes through the court process, will slowly point out the flaws and continued incompetence at the port with their plans. It’s hard to tell if the Port board and director are truly this oblivious to how process works, or if they’re just starting to believe their own lies.”
Caraccioli added a further detail to the legal proceedings.
“Either side could go back to the judge and ask that issues be revisited if either side’s not satisfied with how the case is progressing,” he said.
And as far as offering an opinion on the Port’s objections to the temporary order of consent, he deferred to the future while at the same time questioning the Port’s position.
“I’m going to wait for the judge to make a determination on the merits of our case,” he said. “The city of Oswego believes it has a very strong case and will be able to prove that the Port of Oswego skirted their own laws and regulations to build this project.
“We certainly got the project stopped,” Caraccioli concluded. “The Port will claim, as they have, that they voluntarily agreed to stop, but I’m not so certain they would have stopped if we didn’t bring this temporary restraining order.”
