City of Oswego holds 20th anniversary of 9/11 memorial events

OSWEGO - The city of Oswego held a morning full of events on Saturday, Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The day started with a sunrise run by Team Red, White, and Blue and members of the Oswego Police Department and Oswego Fire Department. Police and fire vehicles simultaneously held a silent procession down State Route 104 through downtown Oswego. At 8:30 a.m., Mayor Billy Barlow, Fire Chief Randy Griffin and Police Chief Phil Cady hosted a remembrance ceremony attended by dozens of members of the public at the Oswego Fire Department with remarks, a moment of silence and bell ringing honoring and remembering all that was sacrificed during the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001.
“On the 20th anniversary, we gather with countless communities across our nation and the world, to pay tribute to the victims, and to honor the survivors of the Sept. 11 attacks. We recognize and honor the first responders, firefighters, EMTs, police officers and ordinary civilians who selflessly, and without hesitation, put themselves in harm’s way to help and save others, most of whom, they did not know,” said Mayor Barlow. “It didn’t matter who you were or where you were from – we were all Americans. From that moment forward our fear and uncertainty were shared, our grief collective, and most significantly, our strength, resolve and patriotism renewed,” Barlow said.
Chief of the Oswego Fire Department and Director of Emergency Management, Randy Griffin, said, “Sept. 11, two decades ago, was a wakeup call to our generation of Americans. It showed the best of Americans at our most sorrowful.”
Phil Cady, Chief of the Oswego Police Department and Director of Homeland Security said, “with heavy hearts, the members of the Oswego Police Department, past and present remember the victims and first responders of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. We also pay tribute to the military members who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country in the war on terror”.
Following the ceremony, emergency vehicles led a procession to Breitbeck Park where Father John Canorro of Christ the Good Sheppard hosted an outdoor Blue Mass for emergency personnel and to honor and pray for all Americans affected by the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Following the mass, Brig Juice Band played several patriotic songs honoring America.
