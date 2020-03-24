OSWEGO - Mayor Barlow announced the city of Oswego has launched a new website with consolidated assistance information and other helpful tools for Oswego residents negatively affected by COVID-19. The website www.cityofoswegoemergencyassistance.org has the latest information regarding changes to city government, direct links to the Oswego County Department of Health webpage, links to the New York state page, the CDC and John Hopkins.
The site also has a “Resources” section with direct links to SNAP benefits, student loan relief, unemployment benefits, food bank information, and other emergency assistance options for Oswego families.
Also included on the page are job applications for places in the city of Oswego who are seeing an increase in business because of the Coronavirus like Wal-mart, Price Chopper and others.
Last week Mayor Barlow announced the city of Oswego made $250,000 worth of no interest loans for small businesses in the city of Oswego and the information and application can be found on the new webpage.
Barlow also partnered with Little Lukes and the Oswego YMCA to make free child care available for Oswego families during this crisis and links to both organizations can be found on the website as well.
Finally, a comprehensive list of local restaurants with their hours of operation and take-out or delivery options is published on the page.
“Many Oswego residents have had their daily lives seriously disrupted and are left working reduced hours, unemployed and making less income than they normally do. We thought it’d be beneficial to centralized the different forms of assistance available for folks who need immediate help right away. People don’t always know where to look and what to do when they need this sort of assistance and this website can help guide and inform them of everything that may be available to make life a little bit easier during this challenging time,” said Mayor Barlow. “Our new emergency assistance webpage is the latest idea we’ve had to try helping our neighbors who are struggling and we will continue exploring more ways to help our community work through this difficult time,” Barlow said.
=The city of Oswego’s home website is www.oswegony.org also containing specific updates and information regarding changes to city government due to COVID-19.
