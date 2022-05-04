City of Oswego starts construction for 2022 road paving project

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced residents and motorists in the city of Oswego should prepare for widespread road construction as the city begins the 2022 road paving project on Wednesday, May 4. The city has contracted with Riccelli-Northern to complete the over $1 million milling and paving work throughout the city, with a large portion of the work taking place on the east side.
“As we do every year, we have worked to maximize the amount of paving we can do through our CHIPS funding provided by New York State and expedite the approval process to get paving done promptly in the beginning of Spring,” said Mayor Barlow. “We appreciate the public’s patience as they experience detours and delays the next few weeks but look forward to paving some of the worse streets in the city.”
2022 City of Oswego paving project includes:
East Seneca Street (George Street to the Bridge)
East Eighth Street (Bridge to Schuyler Street)
East Ninth Street (Bridge to Mercer Street)
East Albany Street (East First to East Seventh streets)
East Second Street (Utica to McDougal Streets)
Yates Avenues (end to end)
McWhorter Street (end to end)
South Division Street (East Second to East Third)
Scriba Street (East Second to East Third)
Cochran Street (East Second to East Third)
Bronson Street (Liberty Street to Fifth Street)
West Third Street (Utica to Albany Street)
Erie Street (West First Street to Seventh Street)
West Seventh Street (Bridge Street to Utica Street)
Route 48 (City Line to Munn Street)
Center Street (end to end)
Residents and motorists should allow for a few extra minutes when traveling for delays and detours. Residents are also asked to look for obey ‘No Parking’ signs along streets on the paving plan. Riccelli-Northern will begin milling on Route 48 near the Country Club Wednesday morning. The entire project is expected to take four-six weeks to complete.
