OSWEGO — In one of the most contentious and acrimonious issues to befall this city in quite some time, it is easy to forget the city of Oswego and the Port of Oswego Authority are not just some vague entities in a world of their own, they are strong, well-meaning individuals with strong, well-meaning intentions, representing almost polar opposite political philosophies, embroiled in one of this country’s oldest arguments, government regulation versus free enterprise.
But what is also easily forgotten in the heat of it all is these people and the institutions they represent are our neighbors. And as this dispute over a grain storage building and the view of a historic lighthouse has rapidly exploded, it has become intensely more personal, more entrenched, less likely to find compromise, and potentially much more damaging to longterm relations between very important institutional and personal pillars of this city.
Words have now escalated to actions. The city has now filed a lawsuit against the Port requesting a state Supreme Court judge issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting further construction of the Port’s new grain storage facility at the foot of East First Street that, if built according to plan, will completely obstruct the view of the historic Oswego lighthouse from that northernmost terminus of State Route 481.
“As a result of the Port Authority’s continued arrogance and incompetence, the city of Oswego has no choice but to proceed with our lawsuit,” Oswego Mayor William Barlow said Monday, July 12. “The people of Oswego are extremely disappointed, and I intend to work on their behalf to do all I can to stop this absurd project. The Port Authority Board, Executive Director and hired design consultants did not go through proper protocols to build this structure, and we fully intend to highlight the flaws in their plan, the misinformation they’ve disseminated and the deception they’ve orchestrated on their own community.”
In the week prior, amidst heated back-and-forth between Barlow and Port Executive Director William Scriber, the Port offered to halt construction while it reviewed possible alternatives and indicated it would have a statement on its findings by the end of that week, Friday, July 9. But the end of the week came and went without such a statement, and Barlow, who had said he would wait on his threat to sue until the Port released its decision on possible alternatives, by Monday, July 12, apparently had waited long enough and ordered the lawsuit be filed.
“I am hardly surprised that after a very brief pause, if any, the Oswego Port Authority has managed to develop no new ideas, no solutions and has determined there is no alternative to the massive structure currently under construction,” Barlow continued in his statement on the lawsuit. “The Port Authority’s lack of creativity and transparency, coupled with an inability to adapt to the concerns raised by their neighbors is disappointing. I question the Port’s sincerity in taking an honest look at alternative designs and options.”
While the Port has long contended it has followed every state environmental, safety, and historic preservation regulation, been granted permits to build its new granary by every state regulatory office necessary, and has made alterations to its plans in order to mitigate visual impacts of its intended 14,000 metric ton grain storage building and 180-foot grain elevator, Oswego City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli is confident the city’s lawsuit is based on solid legal ground.
“We believe we found sound legal authority for the proposition that the Port needs to apply for Zoning and Planning approvals and compliance on many of their industrial projects that they undertake,” Caraccioli said in a recent interview. “And they have not done that. We think we’ve uncovered the authority to do that, and it’s contained right in their enabling legislation in Public Authorities Law 1354, subsection 22, which basically says if there’s an industrial project that the Port’s undertaking, that they’ve got to comply with the provisions that are set out in the General Municipal Law for IDAs (Industrial Development Agencies), section 858 of the General Municipal Law. And if there’s a conflict between Law 1354, which is the Port’s enabling authority under the Public Authorities Law, and General Municipal 858, that General Municipal 858 supersedes Public Authorities Law 1354. So, section 858 of the GML says that any agency taking on a project must comply with local Zoning and Planning regulations. If you connect those dots, which isn’t a big stretch, and words matter, the Legislature wouldn’t have put that language in the Port of Oswego’s enabling legislation if it didn’t mean something. So, we interpret it to mean they need to comply with our Zoning and Planning regulations. For God’s sake, they’re right in the heart of the city of Oswego. They ought to at least pay attention to the Zoning and Planning regulations that we have. And even if they had, we’re not saying that the project would have been disapproved in any way, but it probably would have been reviewed with all of these issues that are now playing out.
“Under the city’s Zoning regulations in the industrial district, in which the Port is included,” Caraccioli continued, “bulk storage – and the grain warehouse is, to me, bulk storage – is allowed in an industrial zone, but it must go through site plan approval. It’s not prohibited. It just needs to go through the review process. And so, if all you’re doing now is reviewing the height, the size, the location, does it interfere with visual impact, and things of that nature, all the things that we’re raising as concerns now. If the Port board was mandated to go before the Planning Board, those issues would have been addressed in that process, and clearly, they didn’t. And they’ve always taken the position that they’re exempt from zoning review. Now we’re asking a court to make a determination on that.”
Furthermore, according to Barlow’s press release on the lawsuit, the building now under construction at the foot of East First Street is not really the building the Port told everyone was going to be there.
“In fact,” the press release states, “the Oswego Port Authority deceived the community and regulatory agencies by constructing a different project than originally proposed.”
In Caraccioli’s opinion, “not only is it not really (the building that was proposed), it’s not at all. It’s truly a complete design change. I have now spoken to two members of the board of directors of the Port Authority,” he said, “one current member and one former member, but both were on the board at the time these decisions were made, and both have told me that the plan they approved did not include this massive structure that’s being built now, that the plans that they saw and approved, only included the 55-foot-high, round dome wooden structure that’s identified as Dome Number Four. Everybody thought that’s what they’d be building because that’s what they promoted. I was able to uncover there are two plans right at the very end, the last two pdf documents on the Port website under the CNY Region Agricultural Export Center, under Project Documents, the last two documents on that site are the East Facility Plan and the Project Scope View - Revised. When you look at those, and you look at the date, the date of the plan modification, the East Terminal Plan, is dated March 16, 2021, clearly after the Sept. 23 board meeting that approved the plan, after the Comprehensive Plan public hearing, but only three days before they officially approved the Comprehensive Plan. So, there was clearly a design change, and now I’m more confident than ever that Mr. Scriber (executive director of the Port) never presented this to the Port board, and they were all duped. I’m laying this squarely on the shoulders of Bill Scriber. He completely and unilaterally made a determination to change the design, and what is being constructed now, was not ever approved by the Port board. I’ve done an extensive review of the meeting minutes, and there is not one mention of a design modification being brought before the board for any type of a review.”
As the Port Authority realizes it is now involved in a lawsuit brought against it by the city, no one from the Port will speak further about this issue on record.
However, in defense of Port Executive Director William Scriber, Chairman of the Port’s Board, Francis Enwright did say, “Bill works for the Port and answers to the Board. Bill is the Executive Director, but everything has to be approved by the Board. He has done a phenomenal job. He is one of the best directors that has come through the Port as far as the amount of infrastructure improvement, the amount of projects that he’s brought here, he’s second to none.”
Enwright also reiterated, on the record, a claim made previously that as far back as 2019, “Barlow knew” the details of the Port’s plans for its grain storage building, a claim that Barlow has adamantly disputed.
