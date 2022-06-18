City of Oswego Visitor Center now open

OSWEGO - The City of Oswego Visitor Center is open for the season at 201 W. First St. The center is currently open Thursdays and Fridays 3–7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. They are in need of more volunteers willing to donate two–four hours once a week, once a month, or as often as they like. Contact eva.corradino gmail.com. Lots of information, cards and brochures highlighting city and county events and activities are available and center volunteers are there to answer questions and make suggestions. Local small businesses and non-profits can also promote themselves inside the space as well. Contact amurphy oswegony.org for information. Pictured from left are: Amy Murphy and Mattison Peet from City of Oswego Economic Development Office, Fran and Todd Wadus and Eva Corradino, center volunteers, and Robert Corradino, City of Oswego Common Council President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.