OSWEGO – Oswego’s Seventh Ward Councilor Robert Corradino has asked for a clarification of last week’s headline regarding the Munn Street paving project. Although every recent city document, including the official agenda of the Common Council’s Nov. 25 meeting and the videotape of that meeting refer to this project only as the “Munn Street” project, Corradino has asked that it be made clear to the public that this project was combined with another, the Brittany Hill paving project, back in August in the hope of receiving a better bid from the contractor.
The total expenditure on the Munn Street part of the project, including the newly-authorized retaining wall, is actually $429,000. Together with the Brittany Hill project, the total expenditure is $700,000.
According to Corradino, “Both projects were road milling and paving with some minor storm water sewer improvements. The $700,596 is for both projects combined. The Common Council and Mayor do their best to spend taxpayer money wisely, and by combining the two projects, I feel that was accomplished.”
