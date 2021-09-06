Cleveland 9/11 20th Anniversary Service of Remembrance

CLEVELAND - The village of Cleveland invites local organizations and the community to the 20th Annual 9/11 Service of Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The day begins with the reading of names of those who perished as a result of the terrorist attacks. The readings will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial Gazebo, Lakeview Park, State Route 49.
There will be an open house at the Cleveland Fire Department from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with refreshments.
The silent march will begin at 4:30 p.m.; line-up on Bridge Street near the former elementary school at 4 p.m.
A service of remembrance will follow at 5 p.m. at Lakeview Park, State Route 49, Cleveland.
Participants are invited to the American Legion Post 858 for refreshments provided by the American Legion Auxiliary following the ceremony.
Contact Joni or John Hinds for additional information, 315-675-8225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.