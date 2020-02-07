CLEVELAND – The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation have announced they will fund the restoration, rehabilitation, and beautification of the crumbling 160-year-old historic Cleveland Dock on the shores of Oneida Lake to the tune of $938,310.
“Isn’t it exciting?” said Laureen Tackman, mayor of the village for the past five years.
For her and the village, getting that funding has been a long time coming.
“I think it was started back in 1995,” she said. “It’s been a process, for sure.” And maybe that’s been the problem. The process is almost designed to fail.
Tackman spoke of the “cascading effect” over the years. They’d get some grant money, but by the time it was awarded, things got more expensive, and so they’d get a little more grant money, but again they’d find that by then things were even more expensive, and again they’d get some grant money, and the same thing would happen again. Costs kept rising and the grants were never enough to make the project happen.
In 1996, Cleveland received grants of $150,000, “shortly after we started trying to get some funding for the dock,” Tackman said.
In 2015, they were awarded a Consolidated Funding grant of $400,000.
“We were worried on the board that maybe we would lose that money,” said Tackman, “but we didn’t. It was still set aside for the dock down there. We were awarded the money, but we didn’t actually have it in our hands.
“Look at that time span between 1996 and 2015,” she said. “That’s a long time span. Things deteriorated in that time frame, and to fix it, to rehab it, has become much more expensive. That was one of the problems, I think, that there was such a big time span between things. Things got so expensive. So, now that we’re on the right track, we’re all excited about getting it going.”
And now, with a state grant of $930,000, things can get going on a rehabilitated dock that’ll have lights, benches, trees, even a parking lot. It’s a far cry from what’s there now.
Twenty-five years ago, “it was in great shape,” Tackman said. “It’s really stood the test of time. But I think the winters have really taken a toll on it. It probably could have been kept up better, had some maintenance done on it along the way. I think some was done on it over the years, but maybe not enough really to prevent it from becoming the shape it’s in now. But, it’s still standing. That’s a plus right there.”
Standing, yes. Safe? Maybe.
“You know, it gets to a point though that it could become a hazard down there, and I don’t think any of us want to see that,” said Tackman.
“There used to be a breakwall down there that I think helped prevent a lot of that damage from happening,” Tackman said. “I think when the breakwall really got deteriorated, I think that’s when things really started to go downhill for the dock itself, because then that ice wasn’t being stopped by the breakwall.” The breakwall was worn down over time and never repaired. “I think that was kind of a buffer for the dock,” said Tackman.
“I can’t tell you when it happened, but I know a few years ago,” Tackman recounted, “there was a sinkhole in the middle of it, right on the road part where you drive down in there. And it was a pretty good size. It was taken care of immediately, but to me, that told me there was a lot of work that needed to be done underneath there to shore everything up. We haven’t had that problem since, but we still need to get down there and get it rehabbed and get it looking great.”
“One of my concerns, when we started having meetings about it the past couple years, was that we get a lot of trucks on there, a lot of trailers, I told them, I said, ‘I’m really concerned that at some point in time, I’m going to look over there, and the whole thing’s just gonna go into the lake.’ I’m glad that everyone’s taking it seriously and getting it back into shape.”
Tackman hopes the old dock can be somehow incorporated into the new. But she’s not sure that’ll happen.
“I don’t know how much of it they can save,” she said. “I don’t know if they plan on trying to save part of it, if they can, because it is of historical significance too.”
If they can incorporate the old into the new, “I think that would be ideal.”
There will be a public meeting at the village hall with the DEC and the project engineer “so the residents can ask questions and get a little more information about it. We’ll get some more concrete information on what the process is going to be, what they’re going to be able to do, how quickly it’ll get done, and when it’ll start and finish,” said Tackman. The meeting time and date will be publicized.
“I keep thinking it’s going to be done this summer,” Tackman said. “I think they’re shooting to get it done as quickly as they can, but I think that in anything like that, sometimes once you get into things, you might find some other things that might need to be done. They’re talking about starting sooner rather than later. I had thought maybe about March or April. That’s what we’re hoping for, but I don’t have a concrete date yet.”
As far as how the grant money will be used, Tackman said, that “probably the more substantial amount of the money is going to be for the rehab, and then the remaining amount would be toward the beautification of it.”
According to Tackman, the rehab will not affect the present bait shop located near the dock.
“I gotta believe it’s going to bring in a lot more boats and a lot more people into the village. It’s a place you can use all year long. It’s not just for fishing in the summer, but for snowmobilers if the lake freezes over. Most of the time it does.”
She wasn’t really surprised by the $930,000 grant, “because we’ve been working at it for about a year now.”
But it’s Roy Reehill, Cleveland’s present county legislator, that Tackman gives most of the credit to.
“He was the mayor from 1995 to 2002,” she said. “He really put a lot of effort into it back then. I think he really is the one that pushed and pushed and pushed to get this to go through, to get this to become a reality. It started with him. And over the years, there’s been different legislators, different senators, different assembly people. I think everybody, at one point in time, had their fingers in it. We’re very pleased with everything that’s come about.” Reehil said, “With great happiness and appreciation, I want to thank DEC and the many partners who recognize the importance of revitalizing Cleveland Dock for the village of Cleveland, North Shore area residents, and the thousands of annual visitors who experience Oneida Lake’s fishing, boating, and spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Cleveland Dock will retain its importance as a former Erie Canal Terminal by offering a welcoming beacon to boaters and long-distance canal travelers. On behalf of my constituents in the village of Cleveland and town of Constantia, I shout a resounding thank-you.”
Tackman’s humility in all that’s been accomplished was obvious. The village of Cleveland has had some rough recent years.
“We’re getting back on our feet,” she said. “I liken it to the fact that we’re the phoenix, out of the flames, because the school closed, then the Catholic church closed, then the store closed, and now we’re coming back to life. We were all very sad when the school closed, because it was in our community. It was a terrible blow to us. And then with the Catholic church closing, that was another blow, but now we’re clawing our way back. I don’t take credit for any of that. We talk to people. We’re always going to meetings, and we’re talking about our beautiful village, and we like to make sure it’s known what’s going on. I know myself, personally, I like to go to get to meet people and talk to people and meet as many people as I can. And I think that makes a difference, get out there and talk to businesses and legislatures and senators and all that good stuff. I think it helps.”
“We used to have a grocery store and a gas station, but that closed last year. The DEC bought our elementary school. So, that’ll be nice to have them here. Once we get that going, and the dock gets going, we’re hoping somebody’ll buy the grocery store and open that back up again, but that hasn’t happened yet. We don’t really have any businesses here. We have a car repair place that’s family-owned. We have a little motel. And we have a restaurant with a laundromat next door to it. And a post office, we have a post office. We have our own water system and our own sewer system. We have a treatment plant right in the village. We have a fire department, and we have an ambulance service here. We have a highway department. At the last census, we had 700 people. Believe it or not, we have more families moving in with kids, even though the school is closed.
“I’m just in a lucky position. I’m the one here being mayor when these things are happening. I’m just in the right spot at the right time.
“I believe that we pay taxes,” she said. “And if we don’t try to apply for grants and try to secure some of that money back for us, I think we’re doing the community a disservice if we don’t try to do that, and we’re trying to do it. We don’t have a grant writer on staff, but we have a grant writer who looks for things he thinks we might be interested in. If we think there’s something that we might want to see if there’s a grant out there for it, we’ll contact him. We go back and forth quite often. And it’s helped, it’s really helped.
“You’ve got to try,” Tackman said. “If you don’t try, then that’s on you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.