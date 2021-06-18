CLEVELAND - On May 8, the members of the Cleveland Fire Department held their annual installation dinner at “The Venue” at North Riding on Martin Road in Cleveland. The event was catered by Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Following the dinner, the officers of the company and department were installed by Oswego County Deputy Fire Coordinator, Randy House. Music was provided by Still Kickin’ from North Bay. The Duggleby family provided the venue for the event, which overlooks the horse pastures and Oneida Lake.
The following are the new company officers: President, John Hinds; vice president, Paul Hoose; secretary, Joni Hinds; treasurer, Penny James, board of directors: Heidi Welton, Rodney Welton, Jack Cottet and Codey Generous.
The department officers are as follows: Chief, Shaun House; deputy chief, Michael Davis; assistant chief, Matthew Martin and David Hinds; EMS chief, William James; captain, Glenn Benjamin; lieutenant, Codey Generous.
The Firefighter of the Year Award was presented to Paul Hoose.
The President’s Award was presented to Fred Gustina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.