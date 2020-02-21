CLEVELAND – Perhaps two old NY Lotto slogans sum it up best. “All you need is a dollar and a dream” and “Hey, you never know.”
Well, the village of Cleveland has a dream, and they didn’t even need a dollar. Mayor Laureen Tackman, along with three other women, dream of remaking and revitalizing their historic village on Oneida Lake, and they found just the contest that can make it happen.
HGTV’s “Home Town” is a popular home remodeling and makeover show set in Laurel, Miss. starring Ben and Erin Napier, he the friendly, burly, big bear of a guy, who looks like he could put a sledge hammer through a brick wall with one hand, and she, the petite, very talented, design specialist who can swing a hammer occasionally too. Kind of the brains and brawn of home makeovers, except that would be far too stereotypical. They’re both advocates and aficionados of classic, historic homes, and their remakes are often jaw-dropping returns to the beauty and craftmanship of the past.
Now “Home Town” is looking to expand. They’re kicking it up a notch with a contest to remake not just a home but a town in a six-part series to air in 2021 called “Home Town Takeover”. And the village of Cleveland has entered.
“They would come in and they could possibly rehab maybe a church, a house, a park. Just do some kind of upgrades to make your village and/or town look better and attract more people, or just kind of do all kind of different things. It would be wonderful,” said Tackman recently.
Their entry “concentrated on our park on North Street that has a playground that is in desperate need of some equipment and revamping and replanning,” Tackman said. “It’s got a ball field up there and a little pavilion where we have our summer program for the kids. So, we kind of concentrated on that up there because that would be a nice addition to the village to use that space as well as we could.”
Four people, including Tackman, worked on the submission to the contest. The others were Village Clerk Julie Simpson; Melissa Swistack, who submitted a Powerpoint presentation of Cleveland; and Joni Hinds, who worked with Tackman on the written aspects of the submission.
The Powerpoint presentation can be seen on the village’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/villageofcleveland
The deadline to enter the contest was Feb. 7
“I don’t know if we’ll win or not,” said Tackman, “but at least we got our name out there, and you never know.”
And so, though this may be the Lotto of makeovers, hey, you never know.
