Cleveland man dies in motorcycle accident

CLEVELAND — At around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a one vehicle motorcycle accident on North Street in the village of Cleveland.
The operator of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Jordan Henry of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on North Street when it left the east side of the road and collided with a tree. Police do not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved.
The accident occurred on a straight section of road, according to police, and weather was not a factor. At this time, there is no known cause for the crash.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by NOCA Ambulance and the Cleveland Volunteer Fire Department.
The accident is still under investigation.
