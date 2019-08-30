Cleveland 9/11 Service
CLEVELAND - The Village of Cleveland invites local organizations and the community to the 18th annual 9/11 Service of Remembrance on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The silent march will begin at 6:25 p.m.; line-up at Cleveland United Methodist Church at 6:15 p.m. A service of remembrance will follow at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeview Park, State Route 49, Cleveland.
Contact Joni or John Hinds for additional information, 315-675-8225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.