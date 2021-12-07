CLEVELAND - The Cleveland United Methodist Church opened their church and kitchen this summer to house and feed the youth ministry group of Smith Memorial Congregational Church of Hillsboro, NH.
For the past 20 years the youth group has participated in high-end adventure-based opportunities in the northeast and Candada.
Their most recent adventure has been to paddle their canoes the entire length of the Erie Canal. They began in the summer of 2016 and have added an increment a year with the exception of 2020, due to COVID-19.
From June 20-21 of this eyer their objective was the “Big One”, Lock 25 to Sylvan Beach.
The group was also supported by the Johnson Bay Marina in West Monroe and the Vienna United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.