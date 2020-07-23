FULTON — CNY Arts Center has decided to push back the start of the 2020 Arty Day Camp Art Classes to August 3 due to low enrollment. With adequate enrollment, the 8am-12 noon theatre class will start on time July 27, followed by a free lunch and art project each day from 12-2 for any child in the county. The 2-5pm art class will also be delayed until August 3rd.
“We are seeing a hesitation from parents to enroll this year,” Camp Director Bonnie McClellan reports, “and we can only surmise it is due to COVID 19 concerns. We are taking every precaution to be in compliance with state and CDC guidelines. Our first responsibility is to provide a safe environment for everyone and we take that very seriously.”
Safety measures are in place with a check-in procedure that begins with signing kids in at an outdoor table with an initial health assessment before even entering the building. Parents will be able to sign their child in with a simple screening including touchless temperature checks, and a few questions about health status. Parents will not be allowed in the building to further limit exposure.
All staff are being provided masks which they are required to wear. Masks will be available if needed for kids who have parental permission to wear them. Classrooms, restrooms and supplies will be cleaned before and after each class. Hand sanitation stations are available throughout the building with an adequate supply of hand sanitizer thanks to donations that have been coming in steadily. Class size will be limited to ten plus one adult teacher and one or two volunteers to assist.
“Unfortunately the class size is not an issue with fewer than 5 kids registered for each class so far.” McClellan continues. “We must meet a minimum enrollment of 5 to breakeven and pay the teachers. The difficult decision was made to push back the first week of art classes with the lowest enrollment and combine weeks 1 and 2 in hopes of reaching that minimum number of enrollments.
“The theatre class has met its minimum enrollment and we don’t want to disappoint those kids so Arty Camp will open with limited activity in the first week including Theatre from 8-12 followed by Free Lunch and Free Art from 12-2.
“Week 2 will start with a full day schedule from 8-5 with arts classes included where enrollment is better. Enrollment is low for Week 3 also. We’ll make an assessment by the middle of week 2, looking at combining weeks 3 & 4.
“We are all sad that these difficult decisions are in front of parents at a time when the kids need this outlet more than ever. We are committed to providing a safe, clean environment with every precaution taken to keep everyone safe and well. We hope parents will see this as a practice return to a class environment where enrollment is small and social distancing is possible.”
Registrations are available online at www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787). Scholarship assistance is available through the support of the Jim and Julie Boeheim Foundation. CNY Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St in downtown Fulton.
