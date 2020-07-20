CNY Arts Center’s Arty Camp opens next week
FULTON – CNY Arts Center is ready to launch the 8th annual Arty Day Camp with art and theatre camp run July 27 through August 21 from 8-5pm with a free lunch and art project each day from 12-2 for any child in the county.
“Arty Camp is ready to open and we have exciting classes for all ages, 5-18,” Camp Director Bonnie McClellan reports. “We are taking every precaution to be in compliance with state and CDC guidelines including limiting class sizes to ten. Our first responsibility is to provide a safe environment for everyone and we take that very seriously.”
The camp will offer the traditional morning art and theatre classes followed by the free lunch and art project open to the community. The afternoon session will deliver bigger week-long art projects for campers to work on.
Art classes will offer fun themes such as “Black and White with a splash of color” using color and perspective in different mediums. Week Two theme includes “Art for your home”, “All about animals”, and “Outdoor art”. Weeks 3 and 4 will explore “Fairytales and Fantasies”, and a study of “Great artists and their techniques”.
Theatre students will work with new instructor Dan Williams to explore mythology through “Mask-Er-Raid”, Cultural learning through the retelling of folk tales, Fairytales and fantasy on stage, and a study of theatre greats including Shakespeare. Classes will incorporate music, movement and dance along with character development and theatre games.
Registrations are available online at www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787). Scholarship assistance is available through the support of the Jim and Julie Boeheim Foundation.
Caption: Finn Coons displays his art projects from last year’s Arty Camp. Registrations are available online at CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.