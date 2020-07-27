CNY Chapter of the National Organization for Women endorses Gail Tosh for State Assembly

OSWEGO - In June, Gail Tosh, Democratic candidate for New York’s 120th Assembly District, received the endorsement of the Central New York Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW).
“We are elated that the New York State National Organization for Women Political Action Committee has endorsed Gail Tosh. She is a bold advocate for equality and justice. She is just the kind of candidate we need in Albany and New York to ensure that all citizens of the state are treated with heard and respected. We are honored to support this strong woman candidate.” Mickey Belosi, President, Central New York Chapter.
“I’ve had the privilege of organizing with CNY NOW as a member at large for the past three years,” said Tosh, “CNY NOW is a powerful and effective organization advocating for social justice. We share a commitment to activism, with a focus on furthering the rights of women across many boundaries, including fighting racism, advocating for LGBTQ Rights, and ending violence against women. It is an honor to have this endorsement.”
The National Organization for Women is the nation’s largest organization working to advance women’s rights and improve women’s lives. NOW New York represents thousands of women statewide and aims to protect and promote reproductive justice, secure workplace equality, combat racism and homophobia, and end discrimination and violence against all women.
Tosh has also recently been endorsed by Eleanor’s Legacy. To contact Tosh and her campaign, email her at GailToshForAssembly@gmail.com, or visit her website at www.ElectGailTosh.com.
