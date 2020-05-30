OSWEGO — Lukas Olsson wasn’t able to end the spring with the long-awaited pursuit of another NCAA Division III World Series run but still brought some well-deserved hardware back home.
Olsson was named the Outstanding Senior Male Athlete of the Year for Oswego State Athletics based on his overall career contributions — adding an individual accolade to a long list of team accomplishments that the senior catcher helped to fuel.
Olsson contributed to the program’s only two NCAA Division III World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018 and helped guide the Lakers to the SUNYAC championships in each of his three seasons behind the plate. He was also the first junior to ever be named captain during coach Scott Landers’ nine-year tenure last spring.
“He’s got as many team accolades as anybody that’s ever gone through the Oswego program,” Landers said of Olsson. “I was just hoping that he would have a chance as a senior to become an All-American, because he was on his way, and hopefully we could have played for a national championship. I’m just proud of how far he’s come and who he is, and going forward, what he’s going to be.”
Olsson started the 2020 campaign as captain and an expected lockdown catcher and staple in the middle of the batting order. The Bayport native was batting for a .428 average and an .886 slugging percentage after collecting eight extra-base hits in his first nine starts. Olsson’s onslaught helped the Lakers get off to a 6-3 start — with two of its early-season losses to teams ranked in the top ten nationally — before the remainder of the season was called off due to COVID-19.
“We had started off pretty hot, we were coming together,” Olsson said. “We had a lot of new guys, but we were learning to play together, and we were on a good track to win a lot of game this season. We really wanted to have another shot at going back to the World Series and winning it all this year, and I thought we had a good chance. It’s unfortunate that it got cut short.”
Olsson recently completed his spring semester online to obtain his wellness management degree and is considering his options moving forward. That could include a return to Oswego for graduate studies and another season for the Lakers next spring, acting on the NCAA decision to grant an additional year of eligibility for spring athletes, but might include entering the workforce.
Olsson helped the Lakers to a combined overall record of 92-39 during the previous three seasons and a mark of 39-13 in the SUNYAC conference.
“It’s been a great four years,” Olsson said. “I learned a lot and I had great experiences on the field, I love baseball more than anything, but it’s important to look at every aspect and what it would take to come back for a fifth year and all the different moving parts. I’m keeping my options open right now, but it’s definitely still a possibility.”
He added: “I’ve come across outstanding coaches and so many teammates from all different walks of life, a lot of different characters. There is a great community in our program. It’s really tight knit, Landers runs a really tight ship and keeps everybody together and he makes sure everybody is on the same wavelength.”
Olsson, who started playing baseball at age three and primarily catcher since he was in fifth grade, said that he has already struggled with the idea of his baseball career potentially having ended. Olsson was an avid summer travel-ball player growing up and was part of a slew of successful teams from youth baseball through high school.
“It’s been something that I’ve dedicated every summer to, forever, it’s been hours and hours of travelling and games and doubleheaders,” Olsson said. “If I decide to not come back, life is going to be super weird without it.”
Olsson was nearly destined to excel elsewhere, originally committed to play for a Division II school in Vermont before their coaching staff resigned during Olsson’s senior year at Bayport-Blue Point High School. Olsson was connected to Landers through a high school coach and planned a visit soon after.
Olsson drove nearly six hours to watch Oswego lose a key regular-season game against Cortland to surrender its chance to host the SUNYAC championships, and said that Landers remained gracious throughout their postgame conversation, even though he realized a year later just how devastating a setback the coach was trying to process at the time.
Olsson said he committed quickly after that meeting and required just one follow-up phone call.
“I think I was the easiest recruit he ever had,” Olsson said. “We talked on the phone once and I was like: ‘Yeah, I’ll come play.’ … I saw a team that needed a catcher, I saw that they were successful here, took the opportunity and never looked back. I don’t regret one thing about it.”
Olsson ended 2020 with career totals of 109 hits in 113 games to go with a career a .313 batting average, 79 runs batted in, 12 stolen bases, 79 runs scored and a .504 slugging percentage.
Landers described Olsson’s loyalty to his coaches and teammates as his greatest strength and said that he developed strongly as a program leader. Landers said that Olsson’s return for 2021 would be considered an “awesome bonus,” for the team but that he will respect any decision made by the senior captain.
“I know that every time we show up to the field, he’s going to be nails,” Landers said. “He’s invested in our program and our philosophy and everyone around him, and that’s what I really respect about him.”
