OSWEGO — The Oswego State baseball team advanced to the NCAA Division III Super Regionals and will continue their quest to reach the College World Series on Friday against host Marietta.
Game one in the best-of-three series is slated for noon Friday in Marietta, Ohio, with game two and game three, if necessary, to follow on Saturday in the same location.
The Lakers (33-11 overall) are one of 16 remaining teams into the Super Regional round, advancing for the first time since 2018, and are aiming to reach the College World Series for the third time in program history. Oswego is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the seventh straight season.
They advanced with a pair of victories over regional host Arcadia on Monday, finishing with a 4-1 record overall to claim the Glenside, Pa. Regional crown. Oswego also beat Elizabethtown and Husson in regional games last weekend.
Oswego and Arcadia started play Sunday night, but the game was paused due to inclement weather and darkness. They picked back up Monday morning and Oswego finished an 11-4 victory that resumed in the top of fifth inning to force a final elimination game for both squads.
The Lakers scored four runs in the first inning of the ensuing regional championship matchup, highlighted by Ryan Weiss slugging a three-run home run, and five shutout innings delivered by winning pitcher Anthony Van Fossen ensured the Lakers would advance with a 4-1 victory.
