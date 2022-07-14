OSWEGO — Oswego State baseball coach Scott Landers was selected as the Region 3 Co-Coach of the Year as part of the ABCA/ATEC National Coaches of the Year.
Landers was one of 27 coaches chosen from around the country across all levels of college baseball. The award winners will be honored at next year’s ABCA Convention on Jan. 6 in Nashville, Tenn.
Landers guided Oswego to a 33-13 overall record and a 16-2 mark in the SUNYAC en route to the program’s third NCAA Super Regionals appearance. He has led the Lakers to seven straight NCAA Division III Tournament berths.
Landers was previously named Region 3 Coach of the Year by D3baseball.com.
