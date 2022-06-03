OSWEGO - The Oswego State University baseball team was swept by second-ranked Marietta College over the past weekend in the NCAA Division III Super Regionals to end their season.
The Pioneers (42-5 overall) beat the Lakers, 13-2, last Saturday and followed with a 19-5 win on Sunday to claim the best-of-three series on their home field in Marietta, Ohio.
The Lakers finished at 33-13 overall after reaching the Super Regionals as one of the final 16 teams for the third time in program history and first since 2018. Oswego made the NCAA Tournament for the seventh straight season.
Oswego’s Lukas Olsson went 3-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in during the elimination game, but Marietta took control with a combined 11 runs in the third and fourth innings.
Paul Tammaro and Jacob Levine tallied two hits apiece for the Lakers in Game One, but the Pioneers seized command with a seven-run fourth inning.
Ryan Enos doubled and drove in a run each game for Oswego, which won the SUNYAC regular-season title before garnering an at-large berth into the national tourney.
