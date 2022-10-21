Oswego hockey Teal Gate set for Oct. 29

Ryan Dickinson watches after firing a shot against Cortland State in last year’s Teal Gate game at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena. This year’s event is slated for Oct. 29. Alexis Fragapane photo provided by Oswego State Athletics.

OSWEGO — The Oswego State University men’s and women’s ice hockey teams will hold their annual Teal Gate outing in their respective homer openers on Oct. 29 to raise awareness for and funds to help the fight against ovarian cancer.

The women’s team will host Adrian College at 3 p.m. and the men’s team will follow against Elmira College at 7 p.m. in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Center.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.