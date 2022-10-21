OSWEGO — The Oswego State University men’s and women’s ice hockey teams will hold their annual Teal Gate outing in their respective homer openers on Oct. 29 to raise awareness for and funds to help the fight against ovarian cancer.
The women’s team will host Adrian College at 3 p.m. and the men’s team will follow against Elmira College at 7 p.m. in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Center.
Teal Gate was started nine years ago by Mary Gosek when she was diagnosed with the disease. She lost her battle in June 2017, but the event has continued in her honor.
Mary Gosek was an alum and employee for three-plus decades at the college, and the wife of Lakers men’s hockey head coach, Ed Gosek.
Both Oswego teams wear teal uniforms, the color to symbolize ovarian cancer, and free teal T-shirts are handed out to fans as they enter the games.
There will also be raffles, items for sale, and information tables around the arena.
