OSWEGO — Oswego State is seeking sweet revenge today in order to extend its stay in the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament.
The 17th-ranked Lakers will enter the Sweet 16 for the third time in six years, seeking the program’s first-ever trip to the Elite Eight.
Oswego (27-2 overall) will face the second-ranked host Marietta (27-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ban Johnson Arena in Marietta, Ohio. The winner will advance to play in the Elite Eight on Saturday in the same location.
The Lakers established a new program wins record of 27 during the NCAA second round on March 5 to advance.
“These guys have really embodied the things that are important to us as a coaching staff in terms of their unselfishness, their willingness to put in time, to listen and accept coaching, and to welcome in new faces,” Oswego State coach Jason Leone said.
“Our older guys haven’t been threatened by new guys coming in and getting a chance to play, they really have enjoyed every step of this process, and winning the right way has been their focus.”
Oswego’s last Sweet 16 appearance came in 2019 and was ended by Marietta at a neutral site despite the Lakers holding the halftime advantage.
The Pioneers have won 25 straight games heading into their fifth Sweet 16 berth in the last 12 years.
The Ohio Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament champions beat Rochester, 88-83, in overtime to move past the second round.
Marietta is 16-1 in front of its energetic home crowd this year in what Leone described as one of the most challenging venues for a visiting team in all of Division III.
“Our guys are going to have to play with a tremendous amount of poise to have a chance to win,” Leone said. “We don’t typically deal with this, but the crowd will definitely be a factor in this game.”
Marietta is led by the speedy backcourt of Jason Ellis and Lukas Isaly, who combine to average 32.6 points per game and contributed 75 and 68 total 3-pointers, respectively. Isaly scored 30 points in the second-round win over Rochester while Ellis poured in a team-high 25 in their tourney opener.
They will provide the challenge for Oswego’s fifth-ranked scoring defense in the national rankings, surrendering just 60 points per game.
“They play with a tremendous amount of freedom, which gives their players great confidence,” Leone added. “They’ve always been a really deep team, so they run guys in and out that can really put the ball in the basket, and it allows players to get rest, which allows them to make shots.”
Oswego State beat Hood College, 82-73, in the first round on March 4 in Swarthmore, Pa., and followed with an 84-63 victory over Keene State the next day to advance past the opening weekend of the tourney.
Jamal Achille provided a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds in the first-round win and scored a team-high 22 points the next day, shooting a combined 15-for-23 so far in the tourney.
Devin Green also scored double figures each tourney game, including a team-best 20 to push Oswego past Hood in the opener.
Oswego shot 54 percent and posted a 42-16 advantage for points in the paint to roll past Keene in what Leone described as a top-three performance from the season.
“We were just really dialed in, executed on both ends, and played with a tremendous amount of confidence, and here we are, we advanced,” Leone said. “This team continues to improve and do great things.”
Oswego won the SUNYAC regular-season and playoff titles en route to its sixth tourney bid in Leone’s 10 seasons as head coach. All three program Sweet 16 appearances have come during Leone’s tenure.
Oswego was recognized with the SUNYAC Coaching Staff of the Year Award and the Lakers eclipsed the 2011-12 squad for the most wins in team history.
“They have been a pleasure, no one in our room wants this to end,” Leone said. “Every day, we have taken that approach where we’re really fighting for our season, and I think that’s a good thing.”
